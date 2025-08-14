2026 NBA Draft: 3 Underrated Transfer Guards to Watch this Season
The NCAA Transfer Portal has seen a number of talented players enter their names over the past few years.
Multiple All-Americans and first-round draft picks have found new homes in the portal after starting at one school before moving on and finding a different program.
Players like Dalton Knecht and Walter Clayton Jr. have gone from mid-major schools to the SEC, each being recognized as consensus All-Americans before being taken in the first round of the NBA Draft. Following the 2024-25 campaign, a number of talented players and potential NBA Draft picks elected to enter their name into the transfer portal.
While Boogie Fland and Jayden Quaintance, among others, were some of the more high-profile names to enter the transfer portal, there were a few other players that moved schools who could impact the 2026 NBA Draft.
Donovan Dent, UCLA
After three seasons at New Mexico, Dent transferred to UCLA over the offseason, where he is set to spend the 2025-26 campaign.
With the Lobos, Dent tallied 20.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 49% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc on 1.9 attempts per game.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, the incoming senior's size may be a concern for NBA teams, but Dent has the production and feel to be an intriguing option in the second round.
Izaiah Pasha, Virginia Tech
A 6-foot-5 sophomore who spent his freshman year at Delaware, Pasha joins Greek wing prospect Neoklis Avdalas at Virginia Tech.
Playing for the Blue Hens, Pasha averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc en route to CAA Rookie of the Year honors.
The 20-year-old needs to become a better shooter to be a viable NBA prospect, but has time to develop heading into his second year of college basketball.
Robert McCray V, Florida State
A veteran guard who began his collegiate career in 2021-22 at Wake Forest, McCray spent the last two seasons at Jacksonville before transferring to Florida State over the offseason.
In his final season with the Dolphins, McCray tallied 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc.
During the 2023-24 campaign, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 18.4 points while shooting 50.2% from the floor and 35.8% from deep on 4.7 attempts per game. If McCray can serve as a solid replacement for 2025 draft pick Jamir Watkins on the Seminoles' roster, he will also have a chance to be drafted.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.