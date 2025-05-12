76ers Land No. 3 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the highly-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The Philadelphia 76ers were among those, coming in with the fifth-best odds after a highly-disappointing 24-58 season. At the draft lottery Monday, the Sixers were granted the No. 3 overall selection at the 2025 draft. They came in with just a 10.5% chance at landing the grand prize No. 1 pick, and were mostly likely to land No. 7 via a 27% chance.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
Philadelphia wasn’t expected to be a bottom-five team this season, especially after signing longtime All-Star Paul George in the off-season. But major injuries to its core three of former MVP Joel Embiid, one-time All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and George led to 58 losses and top-five draft odds.
The Sixers have some flexibility in drafting near the upper ranks of the 2025 NBA Draft. The first options would be to draft for fit with an already solid win-now core, continue to fill in the gaps between Embiid-Maxey-George with defense, shooting and more. The second option would be to take the best player available, regardless of fit, considering Philadelphia isn’t likely to draft this high again for some time.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.