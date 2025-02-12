Alex Toohey Is a Finalist for NBL’s Next Generation Award and the Lone Next Star
The NBL introduced its Next Generation award - awarded to the competition's best player under the age of 25, determined by vote - for the 2022-23 season. The first two winners of the award were Sam Waardenburg and Sam Froling. Neither were a part of the NBL’s Next Stars program which helps prepare players for the NBA Draft.
Recently, the NBL announced the three finalists for the 2024-25 Next Generation award. They are guards Ben Henshall and Taran Armstrong, and Next Star Alex Toohey who will have a good chance to become the first Next Star to capture the award. Toohey, a 6-foot-7 strong wing with a wide-ranging skillset has taken on an important role for the Sydney Kings who will finish in the top half of the league.
Toohey’s averages of 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 steals on 46/35/74 shooting splits across all competitions for a winning team is impressive. He’s a standout on the defensive end as well, proving himself capable of guarding all five positions in the NBL. His two-way play likely makes him the frontrunner to grab the Next Generation award.
Henshall, not a Next Star but likely to enter the 2025 NBA Draft, has also put up quality numbers for a winning team, the Perth Wildcats. He’s also a candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player award. Henshall has mostly been productive on offense, giving Toohey an edge. Armstrong has put up impressive numbers for Cairns Taipans and after going undrafted in 2024, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him at the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Armstrong’s numbers are the strongest but Cairns find themselves last in the NBL standings, damaging his case.
Capturing the Next Generation award should help strengthen Toohey’s case for being a late first-round pick. Coming into the 2024-25 season, Rocco Zikarsky was the Next Star prospect many were most excited about and Malique Lewis joined South East Melbourne Phoenix and was projected to provide solid competition as well.
But Toohey has stood out this season as the clear best of the Next Stars. His closest competitor has been Mexican wing prospect Karim Lopez, a projected top pick for the 2026 NBA Draft who battled injuries for the first half of the season which likely led to him missing out as a finalist. Toohey probably capture this season's award, becoming the first Next Star to do so, and Lopez will likely be the favorite for the 2025-26 season and deliver great odds for Next Star’s to go back-to-back for the award.
While Toohey is older and slightly more experienced than his Next Star competitors, his quality of play this season compared to them should improve his draft stock overall. He is getting better with age, which is a great sign for his development in seasons to come.
