Bronny James Set to Debut For Lakers on Saturday; How to Watch
The NBA Summer League is soon to arrive as rookies and young NBA players will get more opportunities to expand on their game and give fans a glimpse of what to expect as they enter the NBA. Las Vegas Summer League will run from July 12 to July 22, though there are shorter exhibitions in Sacramento and Salt Lake City ahead of the big event.
Before heading to Las Vegas, fans can see LeBron James Jr. and the Los Angeles Lakers' summer roster in Sacramento in the California Classic alongside the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Following the mini exhibition, the four teams will join the rest of the league in Las Vegas.
James Jr., first-round pick Dalton Knecht and the Lakers hit the court at 4:30 ET and the game can be found on ESPN and ESPN+ for those eager to see the two rookies hit the court for the first time.
The son of LeBron James was selected with pick No. 55 by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft in a deal that saw him ink a four-year, $7.9 million deal. While some might claim it's because he's the son of the best NBA player of all time, James Jr. showed true potential as a McDonald's All-American and five-star prospect out of high school.
James Jr. has the tools to become a legitimate NBA guard in he own regard, and Summer League will provide him an opportunity to continue to develop and sharpen his game ahead of his first NBA campaign.
Here's a portion of Draft Digest's scouting report on James Jr.: "Bronny James is an undersized combo guard, but makes up for the lack of height with a strong frame, great athleticism and quickness. He boasts quick, powerful vertical pop and moves well on both ends. Given his age and genetics, it’s worth monitoring James’ height moving forward as it wouldn’t be surprising to see him grow a few inches.
"...When it comes down to it, the former Sierra Canyon standout is known for being a shooter. He has deep range and has proven to be a player that can rattle off multiple triples in a single quarter when he gets hot."
