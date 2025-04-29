Connecticut's Alex Karaban Withdraws from NBA Draft, Cites 'Unfinished Business'
After three seasons of college basketball, Connecticut's Alex Karaban had a decision to make.
The junior forward could elect to try his hand in the NBA Draft, or return to college for a final season in the NCAA. On Tuesday morning, Karaban announced his decision to use his final year of collegiate eligibility.
"I pride myself on accepting challenges and holding myself to the highest standard," Karaban wrote in a social media post. "Last year, we didn't acheive what we set out to, and I am not running from a chance to make that right! After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers."
Karaban's announcement comes around the same time the NBA reveled its early entrants for the upcoming NBA Draft. Players who have not yet withdrawn their name can still return to college basketball by withdrawing before 5 p.m. on June 15.
For Karaban, though, it appears there won't be any extended suspense, as the talented stretch forward is set to play for the Huskies again in 2025-26. As a junior, the former 4-star recruit averaged a career-high 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc.
While Karaban's numbers improved as a junior, the 6-foot-8, 225-pounder saw his effiecny dip in 2024-25 after knocking down 37.9% of his 3-point shots as a sophomore and 40.2% as a true freshman.
As a junior, Karaban took over as one of the Huskies' primary scorers after serving as a key role player on Connecticut's national championship teams in 2023 and 2024. In his three-year career, Karaban has played 111 contests and made 110 starts, including two national title games.
In the NBA, Karaban would likely operate as a role player, but his experience as one of the Huskies main initiators will certainly be valuable at the next level. With good size, two years of strong perimeter shooting production and solid defensive ability, Karaban could blossom into a decent role player.
NBA Draft on SI ranked Karaban as the No. 40 prospect in the 2025 draft class in the website's most recent big board.
First, though, the Huskies forward will play his fourth season in Storrs, likely under the tutledge of head coach Dan Hurley.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.