Five College Teams with Potential NBA Talent
With the college basketball season beginning in a little over a month, teams across the country are currently preparing to compete for a National Championship this upcoming season.
There are a multitude of future NBA talent in college basketball, so let's take a look at the five teams with the most potential NBA talent to monitor.
Connecticut Huskies
The back-to-back champions return this season with another group of potential NBA players, led by freshman Liam McNeeley and junior returner Alex Karaban. McNeeley is a sharpshooting 6-foot-7 wing who has the potential to fulfill the highly-coveted dribble-pass-shoot archetype in the NBA while also showing the skills to be an off-screen shooter as well down the line. He's a likely lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Karaban is a talented shooter himself, as the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 13.3 points while converting 38% of his threes this past season (214 attempts, 10.6 three-point attempts per 100 possessions). The junior wing is also likely to hear his name called in the 2025 NBA Draft.
McNeeley and Karaban aren't the only players to watch, however, as Jaylin Stewart, Aidan Mahaney, Ahmad Nowell, and Isaiah Abraham could be potential NBA prospects either in the 2025 NBA Draft or future drafts. Stewart is a 6-foot-7, 205-pound sophomore who was the No. 56 overall recruit in the 2023 high school class. Mahaney is a junior guard who transferred from Saint Mary's, where he showed to be a capable shooter both off the catch and off the dribble while also showcasing patience and playmaking out of the pick-and-roll. Lastly, Abraham is the No. 76 overall recruit in the 2024 high school class while Nowell is the No. 37 overall recruit.
READ MORE: Liam McNeeley Scouting Report
Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois has a handful of NBA prospects to monitor, starting with top freshmen Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis. Riley is a 6-foot-8 wing, is considered one of the best shotmakers in the class, and was ranked as the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2024 high school class. Jakucionis, on the other hand, is a 6-foot-5 guard from Lithuania and is ranked as the No. 36 overall recruit in the 2024 high school class.
Kylan Boswell is a guard who transferred from Arizona and will be one of the youngest juniors in college basketball, as he will only be 20.2 years old at the time of the 2025 NBA Draft. He's shown potential as a playmaker in the pick-and-roll and as a shooter off the catch.
Another potential NBA prospect to monitor is Morez Johnson, who is a 6-foot-9 big man and the No. 31 overall recruit in the 2024 high school class. Lastly, 6-foot-7 sharpshooter senior wing Luke Goode could be someone to monitor, as he's converted 39% of his 219 attempted threes in three seasons at Illinois.
Arkansas Razorbacks
This now Calipari-led squad has almost a full roster of players to for the 2025 NBA Draft and beyond. It starts with Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic, Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond, Boogie Fland, and Karter Knox.
Thiero is an upcoming 6-foot-8, 220-pound junior wing whose blend of athleticism and production in limited minutes with Kentucky last season indicates potential for a breakout season with the Razorbacks. He will only be around 21.2 years old by the time of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Ivisic is a 7-foot-2 sophomore transfer from Kentucky, and Knox, Richmond, and Fland are three of the top 30 overall recruits in the 2024 high school class. Trevon Brazile is a 6-foot-10, 230-pound returning senior wing for the Razorbacks. Other players to monitor are DJ Wagner, Layden Blocker, Johnell Davis, and Jonas Aidoo.
READ MORE: Adou Thiero Highlights
READ MORE: DJ Wagner High School Scouting Report
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers has a unique opportunity to have two top-five players in the 2025 NBA Draft: Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Harper, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2024 high school class, is a 6-foot-6 primary ball-handler, brother of Ron Harper Jr, and son of former NBA player Ron Harper. Bailey is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2024 high school class and is an exceptional athlete to go along with his 6-foot-8, 195-pound frame and natural shooting stroke. Sophomore Gavin Griffiths and junior Derek Simpson are also players to monitor.
Duke Blue Devils
Similar to Arkansas, Duke has a near-full roster of potential NBA talent. It all begins with the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 high school class and one of the best NBA prospects in recent memory, Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound wing is an extremely fluid athlete, an elite off-ball defender, an excellent on-ball defender, and can provide value offensively in a multitude of ways. This is just the beginning of Duke's elite freshman class, however, as it includes five other top-40 high school prospects in addition to Flagg: Wings/Guards Isaiah Evans, Kon Kneuppel, and Darren Harris, in addition to big men Khaman Maluach and Patrick Ngongba II.
In addition to one of the best freshmen classes, this team has an abundance of skilled veterans like junior guard Tyrese Proctor, junior forward and transfer from Syracuse Maliq Brown, senior guard and Tulane transfer Sion James, graduate student and Purdue transfer Mason Gillis, and sophomore returner Caleb Foster. This roster is filled with potential NBA talent and could be national champions in April.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg Scouting Report
Honorable Mentions
Alabama
Key Players to Watch: Derrion Reed (FR), Aiden Sherrell (FR), Labaron Philon (FR)
Additional Players to Monitor: Grant Nelson (G-SR), Jarin Stevenson (SO), Naas Cunningham (FR), Rylan Griffen (JR), Mark Sears (SR), and Cliff Omoruyi (G-SR)
Arizona
Key Players to Watch: KJ Lewis (SO), Carter Bryant (FR), Montiejus Krivas (SO)
Additional Players to Monitor: Jaden Bradley (JR), Emmanuel Stephen (FR), Caleb Love (G-SR), and Henri Veesaar (R-SO)
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digeston Facebook and follow uson Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.