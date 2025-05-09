Front and Center: Intriguing Center Prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft Class
While the NBA Playoffs rage on, the 2025 NBA Draft looms just around the corner.
The draft combine is set for May 11-18, as teams get a closer look at prospects who are hoping to hear their names called this summer. The draft lottery will take place May 12, with teams in the top 14 learning where. exactly their selection will fall.
The draft itself is around six weeks away and will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on June 25.
In this year's draft class, there are a number of intriguing center prospects who could help teams that need to add size to their roster. Here's a look at a few of the most high-profile big men who won't be off the board early in the 2025 cycle.
Ryan Kalkbrenner
After five years at Creighton, Ryan Kalkbrenner has plenty of experience as he makes the transition from college to the NBA.
Listed at 7-foot-1, Kalkbrenner's shotblocking ablility made him one of the top centers in college basketball during his time with the Blue Jays. As a redshirt senior, the St. Louis, Missouri, product averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.
Kalkbrenner also shot a career-high 34.4% from 3-point range during his final season at Creighton. With a solid defensive skillset, Kalkbrenner could can be serviceable on offense. NBA Draft on SI ranked the Blue Jays' standout as the 2025 draft class' No. 50 overall prospect in the website's most recent big board.
Maxime Raynaud
Listed at 7-1 and 245 pounds, Maxime Raynaud certainly has enough size to hold up in the NBA.
A four-year contributor at Stanford who hails from Paris, France, Raynaud averaged 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game as a senior. In his final year with the Cardinal, Raynaud's 3-point attempt numbers spiked to 5.5 per game, compared to 1.9 per contest in 2023-24.
Raynaud connected on 34.7% of his shots from beyond the arc in 2024-25 and could develop the ability to stretch the floor in the NBA.
NBA Draft on SI ranked the Stanford star as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2025 class.
Alex Condon
As a sophomore, Condon played a big role in Florida's national title run.
The 6-11, 230-pound center averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc in his second year with the Gators.
Condon needs to become more consistent on offense before securing a role as a regular rotation player in the NBA, but has enough defensive upside to potentially earn a spot in the 2025 draft.
