Can the Boston Celtics snap a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night?

Jayson Tatum and Co. have struggled on their recent road trip, losing games to Sacramento and the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors over the weekend.

Still, oddsmakers have set them as favorites on the road against the Washington Wizards in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Nov. 24.

Washington is coming off an impressive win on Sunday over Orlando, and it’s on a three-game winning streak to get to 7-11. The Wizards’ underlying metrics are still pretty shaky, but a win on Tuesday would give them a 3-1 record in NBA Cup Group Play.

Boston has yet to lose a game (2-0) in Group Play, and it could be one of the leading candidates to win the NBA Cup if it knocks off Washington in this matchup.

Trae Young, Anthony Davis and AJ Dybantsa have formed an interesting core in Washington, but will it be enough to make the play-in tournament in the 2026-27 season?

This is a great test for the Wizards, who are 8-9 against the spread when set as an underdog.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Tuesday.

Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -10.5 (-105)

Wizards +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Celtics: -453

Wizards: +351

Total

217.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Celtics vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Celtics record: 11-6

Wizards record: 7-11

Celtics vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Dillon Mitchell – out

Amari Williams – out

Mitchell Robinson – out

Wizards Injury Report

Reece Beekman – out

Felix Okpara – questionable

Justin Champagnie – out

Jamir Watkins – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Celtics vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Anthony Davis OVER 21.5 Points (-119)

Boston’s defense has been one of the best units in the league this season, but this line is set well below Anthony Davis’ season average. He’s one of my favorite prop targets for this three-game slate on Nov. 24:

Are oddsmakers undervaluing Anthony Davis on Tuesday?

The Wizards star is averaging 25.1 points per game this season while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3. He’s finished with 22 or more points in 11 of his 16 games this season, including each of his last four matchups.

While Boston has an elite defense – No. 2 in defensive rating, No. 1 in opponent points in the paint per game – it also won’t have center Mitchell Robinson on Tuesday.

Davis is a bit of a matchup nightmare for a C’s team that will likely have to put Neemias Queta, Jayson Tatum or Paul George on him to start this game. Injuries have always been a concern with AD, but when he’s healthy, he’s easily one of the best big men in the league.

Plus, the former No. 1 overall pick is taking 18.1 shots and 6.2 free throws per game in the 2026-27 season. That volume should be enough for him to clear this number, which is well below his season average.

Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

Boston’s recent losing streak makes it really tough to lay 10.5 points on the road.

So, I’m targeting the total in this NBA Cup clash, as both of these teams have hit the UNDER at a high rate.

Boston has hit the UNDER in 70.6 percent of its games, sitting in a tie with the New York Knicks for the highest rate in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have done so in 12 of their 18 games (66.7 percent) this season.

Both of these teams rank in the bottom half of the league in pace with the C’s (28th) playing at one of the slowest tempos in the league. Fewer possessions is always helpful when it comes to an UNDER bet, and Boston’s defense (No. 2 in defensive rating) has thrived with this style all season long.

The Wizards aren't nearly as good defensively, but the offense is still a work in progress, ranking 26th in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage this season. With Boston slipping out of the top 10 teams in the league in offense during this winning streak, I think it’s very possible that this game turns into a race to 100 or 105 points.

Boston has gone UNDER 217.5 points in 10 games this season while Washington has done so nine times.

Since I lean with Boston to win, I expect a lower-scoring affair on Tuesday night.

Pick: UNDER 217.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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