NBA Insider Floats Possible Trade Candidate as Warriors 'Explore’ Jonathan Kuminga Market
The 2025-26 NBA trade deadline is under two months away, and one player who could be on the move is Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Per The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, the Warriors are exploring the trade market for Kuminga, who recently was a healthy scratch during Golden State’s 123-91 win over the Bulls.
Kuminga was a restricted free agent this offseason and did not re-sign with the Warriors until the end of September after a lengthy contract stalemate. While Kuminga had a strong start to the season, his production has tailed off, with him averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game overall this year.
Kuminga played saw over 30 minutes of action in the first six games of the season, but he has not played 25 minutes in any one game in over a month. He and the Warriors have yet to become an ideal fit, and he has previously expressed wanting to become an All-Star and be a player his team can rely on.
As the Warriors consider potential trade options for Kuminga, Fischer noted that one candidate they could trade for is Bucks center Myles Turner. At 10-15, the Bucks have started off the season on a disappointing note and could consider trading the 29-year-old center that is averaging 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists so far this year.
While the Warriors added a big man this offseason by signing Al Horford, he is in the later stages of his career, and Golden State could certainly use another strong presence for the frontcourt. Turner is a player the Warriors have shown interest in back to when he was with the Pacers, and even had discussions about acquiring him for players like Kuminga, Buddy Hield and/or Andrew Wiggins. Fischer added that he could also could be a good salary match for the Warriors since Kuminga is making $22.5 million this season while Turner is earning $25.1 million, close enough to imagine the trade possibilities without getting caught up in salary cap gymnastics.
Kuminga cannot be traded until at least Jan. 15 (and Turner Dec. 15), so no deal is imminent, but it certainly would not be surprising to see him playing for a different team come mid-February or for the Warriors to show interest in Turner again.