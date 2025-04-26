NBA Draft Hopeful Terrance Arceneaux Commits to Will Wade, NC State
On Friday, former Houston Cougars wing Terrance Arceneaux announced his commitment to NC State.
Arceneaux's pledge comes after the junior entered his name into the transfer portal following three years at Houston. Originally from Beaumont, a city in the Houston area, the intriguing wing prospect was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, rated the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 10 small forward in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Arceneaux has solid size and length, but hasn't produced eye-popping statistics. In 2024-25, the redshirt sophomore appeared in 40 games, making six starts and averaging 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range.
Arceneaux redshirted during his second year at Houston after suffering a season-ending injury 11 games into the season.
Despite limited production, Arceneaux's length and athleticism make him a high-upside prospect, and a change of scenery could result in an uptick in the talented wing player's stats.
"Arceneaux is an explosive athlete with a wiry build," Brandon Jenkins wrote for 247Sports when Arceneaux was in high school. "He is a long and rangy prospect who gets off his feet to rise up in a hurry and make exciting plays above the rim. He stands out on the defensive end with his excellent wingspan and overall athleticism. Each time he laces them up, Arceneaux is bound to get his fair share of deflections and blocks. He is an elite rim protector who blocks shots in the most exciting fashion due to his bounce and timing. He has a lot of upside and a reason to bet on it is because of how much his overall skill set has improved throughout the years."
At NC State, Arceneaux will join forces with head coach Will Wade, who was hired after leading McNeese State to an upset win against Clemson in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Before leading the Cowboys, Wade was the head coach at LSU, where he coached Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford.
Smart played for the Osceola Magic this season, while Watford appeared in 44 games for the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to Wade being at the helm for NC State, former Oklahoma City Thunder scout Andrew Slater is the team's General Manager.
Slater reacted on social media to the news of Arceneaux's commitment.
If Arceneaux is able to turn in more production during his foruth season of college basketball, it would not be surprising to see his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft.
