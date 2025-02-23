NBA Draft: Interesting AAC Prospects Set to Compete Sunday, Feb. 23
On Sunday, Feb. 23, four of the top prospects from the American Athletic Conference are set to showcase what makes them so intriguing. While not all of their teams are atop the conference standings, these four players have put together impressive seasons filled with flashes of their promising upside.
Let’s take a closer look at the four AAC prospects playing today who have built strong cases to break into the NBA.
PJ Haggerty | Guard | Memphis | 6’3” | 191 lbs | Sophomore
PJ Haggerty is a smooth guard who can score at all three levels and has excellent feel on both sides of the ball. He is the second-leading scorer in the AAC, averaging 21.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the nation, while also leading the conference in steals with 2.0 per game. In addition to these conference-leading numbers, he also averages 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 49% from the field, 42.4% from three and 78.8% from the free-throw line. Haggerty’s ability to draw fouls has also been impressive, as he leads the conference with 7.6 free-throw attempts per game. As we approach the end of the season, it will be interesting to monitor him as a potential second-round selection in the NBA draft.
Baba Miller | Forward | Florida Atlantic | 6’11” | 215 lbs | Junior
Baba Miller is a versatile forward whose game is still developing, but his defensive upside and physical tools continue to intrigue NBA teams. Through 26 games, he has averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. These improved numbers are even more promising when considering his increased efficiency, as he is shooting career highs from the field (47.9%), from three (34.5%) and at the free-throw line (64.6%). Miller’s defensive potential is his most valuable asset, as he brings excellent positional size at 6-foot-11 and an impressive wingspan that allows him to impact the game all over the floor. If he enters the NBA, he will likely be a project player, but his long-term upside is extremely promising.
Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | UAB | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Senior
Yaxel Lendeborg is one of the most versatile forward prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft and remains a fixture among the AAC’s statistical leaders. In the conference, he ranks sixth in points (18.0), first in rebounds (11.0), fifth in assists (4.1), eighth in steals (1.6) and second in blocks (1.9). Lendeborg has also been highly efficient, posting shooting splits of 55.8% from the field, 34% from three and 75.6% from the free-throw line. To solidify his NBA potential, he will need to continue improving his jump shot, but his positional versatility and strong frame allow him to make an impact in multiple ways. Additionally, his ability as a connective passer and ball-handler will undoubtedly hold value at the NBA level.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. | Guard | Temple | 6’2” | 195 lbs | Senior
Jamal Mashburn Jr. may be a smaller guard, but he has solidified himself as one of the best scorers in the nation. He leads the AAC in scoring at 22.0 points per game, which ranks third in the nation. He also contributes 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 42.9% from the field, 43.1% from three and 79% from the free-throw line. Mashburn is a consistent outside shooter, but his effectiveness inside the perimeter will need further improvement. While his two-way impact remains a bit uncertain, his elite scoring ability could provide him a pathway into the league over time, even if he goes undrafted in 2025.
