NBA Draft: Standout Performances From the First Round of Maui Invitational
The Maui Invitational is one of the most exciting early-season tournaments in college basketball and has not disappointed in its early games.
We've gotten great looks at both top teams and several of this year's top draft prospects. After an exciting day of action on Monday, Nov. 25, let’s take a look at some of the best performances from draft prospects as they battled through their first matchups in one of the nation’s premier showcases.
Tyrese Hunter | Guard | Memphis | 6’0” | 180 lbs | Senior
Tyrese Hunter had a great showing in Memphis’ upset victory over No. 2 UConn. He finished the game with 26 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal while connecting on 61.5% of his attempts, including 7-of-10 from deep. Hunter is a smaller guard at just 6-feet tall but plays a quick and shifty game that allows him to get to his spots with ease. He has had a solid collegiate career up to this point and appears to be making a final push up the draft boards after transferring to his third school in four years.
Alex Karaban | Forward | UConn | 6’8” | 225 lbs | Junior
Alex Karaban has gotten off to a great start this season and remained effective despite UConn's loss to unranked Memphis. He tallied 19 points, four rebounds and six assists, shooting 46.2% from the field, 50% from three and 100% from the free-throw line. Karaban made an impact all over the court. This UConn roster is not as loaded as those of previous seasons, so dropping tight games may happen more often than in the past two years. However, Karaban has increased his productivity, which has, in turn, raised his draft stock.
Johni Broome | Center | Auburn | 6’10” | 240 lbs | Senior
Johni Broome has looked like an All-American to start this season and carried that high level of play into Auburn’s 83-81 victory over No. 5 Iowa State. He led the Tigers in points and rebounds with a stat line of 21 points, ten rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Broome is one of the most impactful big men in the nation and seemed to be everywhere in this matchup. He also won the game with a tip-in to take the lead with roughly one-second remaining.
Keshon Gilbert | Guard | Iowa State | 6’4” | 200 lbs | Senior
Keshon Gilbert has played great for the Cyclones this year and continued that productivity in the top-five matchup against Auburn. He finished with 23 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal. Gilbert is currently leading his team in both points and assists and did a great job of showcasing his talent with impressive shooting efficiency (80% FG, 50% 3P, 85.7% FT). He plays a very versatile game and is an interesting name to monitor as this invitational continues.
Seth Trimble | Guard | North Carolina | 6’3” | 195 lbs | Junior
Seth Trimble continued his breakout season in a 92-90 victory over Dayton. He has had a very efficient scoring season and continued that in Maui, tallying 27 points, ten rebounds, one assist and one block, with shooting splits of 71.4% from the field, 40% from three and 100% from the free-throw line. Trimble received a lot of hype leading into this year and has delivered in his increased role with the Tar Heels. He plays much bigger than his 6-foot-3 frame suggests and could continue gaining attention as the season progresses.
RJ Davis | Guard | North Carolina | 6’0” | 180 lbs | Senior
RJ Davis has continued his impressive play after being named an All-American last year. He currently leads North Carolina in scoring and showed why in their first game in Maui by adding 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. He is one of the best scorers in the nation and has the potential for consistent big-time performances like this. Davis is one of the best lead guards in the country, and this showing backed up the hype he entered the season with.
Jase Richardson | Guard | Michigan State | 6’3” | 185 lbs | Freshman
Jase Richardson has started to gain comfort in the Spartan system with an impressive showing in a 72-56 victory over Colorado. He led Michigan State in scoring with 13 points while also adding four rebounds and one assist. Richardson has been solid throughout the year but has made noticeable strides in each of his last two outings. Continuing to make an impact throughout this invitational could quickly raise his draft value.
