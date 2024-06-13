NBA Mock Draft: Charlotte Hornets Complete Their Backcourt With UCONN Star
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and as the draft gets closer the projections are flying. With the latest mock draft from NBA Draft expert Derek Parker have the Charlotte Hornets making a surprise pick at No. 6 to tie their backcourt together with a UCONN star.
Stephon Castle making his way to Buzz City would be unlikely given the guard is not working out for the franchise and only is searching for a home where he can be the lead table setter which can not be found on a fully healthy Hornets squad that boast franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball.
"I understand the chances of this pick happening are basically zero...but there is a part of me that thinks if the franchise thinks he is the best option here and he would succeed with this iteration of this roster, just go get him...I really believe the key to elevating this Hornets roster is adding Castle and creating a three-headed monster [With Ball and Brandon Miller]," Parker said.
The Hornets could create a special jumbo-play-making and finishing group with Ball, Castle and Miller who could get the franchise back on track. While Castle might have concerns about not being a lead guard, this also could be insurance for the franchise who has seen bad injury luck with their star guard.
