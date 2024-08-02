Rising Guard Jaylen Petty Dominates adidas 3SSB
The adidas 3SSB Circuit -- a competitor to Nike's famous EYBL Circuit and the Under Armour Next Basketball Circuit -- recently wrapped up a couple of weeks ago. A handful of previously well-known players cemented themselves as top recruits in their respective classes while a handful of relatively unknown players also made their case to receive more recognition.
Speaking to the latter, Jaylen Petty was one of those players who showcased why he deserves to be ranked as a top recruit in the Class of 2025. While currently unranked nationally, the 4-star point guard was one of the most efficient scorers at 3SSB.
Petty averaged 15.9 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field. He, along with Aaron Glass III, led their team, Dream Vision, to being ranked the second-most efficient offense in 3SSB.
The spearhead of Petty's offense is his video game-like shooting. He shot 40.7% from three on 6.8 attempts a game that included three-point attempts shooting in every way imaginable. Whether it was catch-and-shoot jumpers regardless of contest, off-the-dribble, and even some movement shooting flashes all while showcasing deep range, his efficiency remained the same despite volume, versatility, and shot difficulty. He proved himself as one of the top shooters in the Class of 2025.
Along with this shotmaking ability, Petty was excellent as a finisher (69.4% at the rim), decision-maker (1.81 assist-to-turnover rate), rebounder (4.3), and grabbed steals (1.1) and blocks (0.5) at an impressive rate for someone who's listed at just 6-foot and 165 pounds. This is due to his elite vertical leaping ability, which translated to 5 made dunks, once again a very impressive number for someone of his stature.
Petty is the 22nd-ranked point guard in the Class of 2025 per 247Sports, but is unranked in either lists of their own top 150 recruits or their composite board listing the top 254 recruits in the country. After this performance in 3SSB, though, that should change.
He currently has offers from Division I schools such as Oklahoma, UC Santa Barbara, New Mexico, and Fresno State among others.
