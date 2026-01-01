Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama to Miss Friday’s Game vs. Pacers After Hyperextending Knee
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama did not travel with the team to Indiana and will miss Friday’s game against the Pacers, according to a report from Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.
Wembanyama hyperextended his knee in Wednesday’s win against the Knicks, and initial tests showed that his ligaments were intact, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. An MRI on Thursday confirmed that Wembanyama had avoided major injury, according to McDonald.
Wembanyama told reporters after the win on Wednesday that he was O.K. and that he did not anticipate missing much time, if any. While he is set to miss Friday’s game in Indiana, it’s unclear how long Wembanyama will be out of the lineup.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokić suffered a hyperextension and bone bruise earlier this week, and he could miss up to a month. The Spurs have not put any timeline on Wembanyama’s return.
In 21 games this season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points and 11.7 rebounds on 52.5% shooting from the floor. The Spurs are 24–9 on the season, and ranked second in the West.