Spurs vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 2
The Indiana Pacers ended 2025 with 10 straight losses, and things don’t get any easier to start 2026 as they host the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs got back on track with a comeback win over the Knicks on New Year’s Eve to end a two-game slide.
The oddsmakers have the Spurs as road favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Spurs vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Spurs -5.5 (-108)
- Pacers +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -218
- Pacers: +180
Total
- 239.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Spurs vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 2
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SW, FDSN IN
- Spurs record: 24-10
- Pacers record: 6-28
Spurs vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Harrison Ingram – out
- David Jones Garcia – out
- Stanley Umude – out
- Devin Vassell – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- T.J. McConnell – probable
- Obi Toppin – out
Spurs vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
Pascal Siakam is the leader of the Pacers with Haliburton out, but even Siakam has faded in recent weeks. He started the season well enough with 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in five October games, and still averaged 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in November.
However, Siakam saw his stats take another hit in December, falling to 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and just 2.9 assists per game in 14 contests.
Siakam has failed to reach 35 PRA in two straight games, six of his last seven, and nine of his last 12 games.
Spurs vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
I’m surprised this spread is as small as it is. The Spurs have been just as good on the road (11-5) as they have at home (12-4), and the Pacers have struggled no matter where they’re playing.
Indiana kept it close against Orlando, but suffered some big defeats prior to that.
The Spurs haven’t been a great team covering the spread on the road, but this is a spot where they should be able to pull away from the Pacers.
Pick: Spurs -5.5 (-108)
