Utah Jazz Land No. 5 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the much-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The Jazz were among those teams, coming in with the top overall odds via an NBA-worst record of 17-65. On Monday, they came away with the No. 5 overall selection at the 2025 draft. The top odds were good for a shared 14% chance at No. 1, but a much more likely 48% chance at No. 5.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
One of the freshest rebuilding teams in the league, the Jazz have drafted a few prospects in the last few years, such as Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski. Still, gambling on young prospects hasn’t yet translated to wins. It still has one All-Star-level talent in Lauri Markkanen — a difference from most other teams near the top of the draft lottery.
Additionally, the team has one of the largest caches of future draft picks available in the league, meaning it could have some flexibility at both this year’s draft and in the future. With a shiny new lottery pick, the team should be able to add much-needed talent in hopes of returning to contention in upcoming years.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.