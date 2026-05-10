Who the Bulls Could Draft with the No. 4 Pick

The 2026 NBA Draft is said to have as many as four transformational talents that would be No. 1 pick in any other draft class: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

That means the Bulls, having just landed the fourth overall pick at the ’26 draft lottery, are likely to be receiving the last. Though they’ll still be able to grab a talent set to infuse the organization with talent.

Here are some of the most likely that could fall to No. 4:

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Full scouting report

With premier length, fluidity and three-level scoring ability, Dybantsa is currently the odds-on favorite to be drafted No. 1, making his chances of being there fourth overall slim.

The lengthy wing averaged 25.5 points per game on 51% shooting at BYU, showcasing a sky-high ceiling centered around face-up scoring, improving defending, play-making and more.

Dybantsa falling all the way to No. 4 would be fairly shocking given his upside, and would likely allude to something having gone wrong in the pre-draft process.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Full scouting report

Peterson saw a strange lone season with Kansas that included hamstring and ankle injuries, as well as full-body cramps that saw his consistency waver. Despite that, he largely still portrayed himself as a top talent, scoring over 20 points per game.

As a well-size combo guard with more in the athletic tank than given credit for in college, Peterson’s upside is still that of a two-way superstar in the NBA.

Should he slip all the way to No. 4, that would likely mean the top-three were scared off by medicals. Though he could still very well end up the best player in the class should his downhill athleticism return, and his elite shot-making stick around.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Full scouting report

Boozer was a force in his lone season with Duke, blowing away counting stat and advanced statistics with his consistently elite play.

As just an 18-year-old forward, he averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game, leading the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight in the process. He posted an 18.7 box-plus minus, an advanced stat that ranked him among the top college prospects all-time with Zion Williamson and Cooper Flagg.

Boozer’s athleticism is the worst of the top-four, and his size at 6-foot-9 could make him a tweeter at the NBA level. Those are the only reasons he could slip to four, given the rest of his case is air-tight.

Regardless of what spot he’s taken, be it No. 1 or No. 4, his feel for the game is certain to paint him as one of the best players in the class.

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Full scouting report

Forward Caleb Wilson has essentially been the fourth-ranked prospect through the entirety of the cycle, sitting just outside the seemingly impenetrable top-three while still putting together a No. 1-type season.

He averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks, functioning as a two-way powerhouse in the open floor. He stands at 6-foot-10, with the best combination of length and athleticism among the four.

There have been reports that some NBA decision-makers could value him as high as No. 2, meaning he may not be an option fourth overall, but could still push others further down. One key aspect is his 26% 3-point shooting mark, which places him well below the other three as a perimeter threat.

Still, Wilson has likely the best pure upside in the class due to his size and feel, and would be a major get at No. 4.