Wizards Trade with Knicks, Select Kyshawn George No. 24 at 2024 NBA Draft
The Wizards made another deal at Wednesday night's draft, trading with the New York Knicks to land the No. 24 overall pick, where they selected Kyshawn George of Miami. Washington traded No. 26 and No. 51.
With its first two selections, the team took Alex Sarr at No. 2 and jumbo guard Bub Carrington at No. 14.
Originally from Switzerland, George is a 6-foot-9 wing with guard skills. As a freshman at Miami last season, George played a more complimentary role, but thrived as he made 40.8% of his 3-pointers and also dished out more than two assists per game. Although he’s already 20 years old despite being a one-and-done college player, George is still an unfinished prospect who could continue to improve significantly with time.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on George: Not only does George have great size for a wing with guard skills handling the ball, but he's also a great shooter. Furthermore, he's proven that his shot should translate at the next level with how many ways he has scored on jumpers. Whether it's on or off the ball, George is effective.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
