Draymond Green Warned by NBA for Confronting Fan Over Angel Reese Chant
On Sunday, Warriors forward Draymond Green made headlines when he confronted a Pelicans fan taunting him with chants of "Angel Reese" in New Orleans.
Now, the NBA has reportedly taken notice. The league has warned Green about his actions and will not fine him, according to a Tuesday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN.
Sam Green, the Pelicans fan who taunted Draymond, told Brett Martel of the AP that his chant referenced a sequence where Draymond missed five consecutive shots and rebounded the first four (Reese, the Sky forward who played collegiately for LSU, is a prolific rebounder but streaky shooter).
"He just kept calling me a woman. It was a good joke at first but you can’t keep calling me a woman,” Draymond said after the game via Martel.
Draymond told reporters he felt Sam was "disrespectful" and commended referee Courtney Kirkland for handling the interaction.
"I got it. I’ve heard him over and over and over again. You’ve handled it well. Don’t get yourself in no trouble. I’ll take care of it," Draymond said Kirkland told him.
The four-time All-Star has struggled with on-court discipline in the past, incurring a 12-game suspension during the 2024 season after hitting Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face.