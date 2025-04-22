Draymond Green Blasted Nuggets for Reusing Warriors’ Slogan on Their Playoff Towels
Unsurprisingly, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has yet another bone to pick with the NBA.
The hot-headed Green shared a fiery take during a recent episode of his podcast on something that caught his eye last week. Green likely saw the photos circulating on social media of the Denver Nuggets' playoff towels laid out on the seats of their home arena before their Game 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The towels displayed a simple two-word slogan: "We Believe."
Green brought this up with his podcast co-host Baron Davis, and the two half-jokingly discussed whether someone from the Denver organization should be fired for coming up with an "unoriginal" new motto.
"I mean, that's just so original. So original and unoriginal," Davis said. "Man, come on, Denver. Just call me, I'll give you a slogan. This ain't going to work."
"Somebody should be fired," Green said. "It don't work. People actually still say to us, 'We still believe. We believe.'"
It's worth noting that the Warriors technically borrowed their famous "We Believe" slogan from the Sacramento Kings' marketing campaign in the 2004-05 season, when the Kings were trying to foster a more positive and uplifting atmosphere.
But, the oft-repeated mantra ended up sticking to the Warriors two seasons later when Golden State upset the Dallas Mavericks to become the first No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The Warriors, entering this postseason as underdogs once more, will look to achieve a similar outcome against the No. 2 Houston Rockets. Tip-off for Game 2 is Wednesday night.