Draymond Green Blasts Anthony Edwards for His Comments After Game 1 Loss
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the Dallas Mavericks at home, 108-105, Wednesday night after allowing Luka Doncic and Co. to put on a late run to steal the opening game in front of a fired-up crowd at Target Center.
Anthony Edwards, who has been the star of the playoffs so far, had just 19 points in the loss. He spoke after the game about how the team came out flat and then got flat again late in the fourth quarter. He also said they might have been a bit tired.
Here's Edwards talking about that after the loss:
Draymond Green, who continues to be on TNT's Inside the NBA, wasn't a fan of those comments:
“I’ve said a lot about Anthony Edwards interviews all playoffs long and that was one of my least favorites," Green said. "Saying they were tired, they didn’t know what to expect… The same way those guys have followed you to this point, they'll follow that as well.”
Green added later in that clip while breaking down some highlights:
"Here’s Ant right here gassed,. You gotta go through that. This is the first one. He’s 22 years old. He’s a star. We all believe he’s the next face (of the league) and that’s who they follow.”
The Timberwolves better not play flat in Friday night's Game 2 or they could head to Dallas down 2-0 in the series.