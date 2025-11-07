Draymond Green Says He's Disappointed Paul George Stopped Podcast to Focus on 76ers
The recent trend of current and former NBA players getting into the podcast space doesn’t look like it will slow down anytime soon. Draymond Green, who hosts his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, in addition to Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football alongside NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, weighed in on the current landscape of hooper podcasts and also revealed his three favorites.
Making the cut among Green’s top NBA podcasts are Jeff Teague’s Club 520, All the Smoke with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, and Mind the Game, which is hosted by Steve Nash and LeBron James.
Green noted that he omitted Paul George’s Podcast P from his top three because George decided to put the podcast on hiatus to focus on the 76ers.
“I love that Podcast P finally showed the world his personality, who P is. I’ve known P for years now, and I think the first time the world really got to see who P is was through his podcast,” Green said.
“But I can’t put P in my top-three no more, because as someone who went through a podcast and won a championship and took a beating for it all year, you can’t quit, P. So when the times get tough, you can’t gracefully bow out, P. You’ve gotta keep pushing through the rough times, because this is what we do. We podcast, too. You can’t take a break when the times get rough like that.”
George made the decision to put his podcast on pause in February. The 76ers struggled in 2024-25 and George, who signed with the organization that offseason on a four-year deal worth $211.5 million, felt that he needed to put his full focus into the team.
As Green pointed out, it’s possible to be successful on the court while also actively producing podcast episodes. Green cited his own experience in the podcast game, and how he won a championship with the Warriors in 2022 despite actively podcasting throughout the season. George’s decision to put his own podcasting aspirations on hold to focus on basketball appears to have left a sour taste in Green’s mouth.