Draymond Green Had to Hold Steve Kerr Back As He Flipped Out at Referee
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took matters into his own hands on Wednesday night, letting the referees know what's up after some questionable calls to start the third quarter of their matchup vs. the Mavericks.
Following a five-point Dallas run to begin the frame, Kerr called a timeout before lighting into an official at center court. He was eventually held back by both assistant coach Terry Stotts and forward Draymond Green, and his actions ultimately drew a technical.
Here's a clip of the interaction:
When you have to be held back by Green—no stranger to a technical foul—you know you're probably in the wrong.
"Never seen Steve Kerr that mad," wrote Dallas Morning News's Brad Townsend on X (formerly Twitter).
Trailing by 10 with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Golden State tied things up at 107 with 37 seconds remaining—but couldn't finish the job. They're now 27-27 on the season while the Mavericks—at 29-26—won their third game since trading Luka Doncic.