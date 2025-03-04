Draymond Green Has Blown Past His Goal of Single-Digit Technical Fouls This Season
Draymond Green received a technical foul on Monday night during the Golden State Warriors' 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Green got the technical while arguing with officials over another foul call. That personal foul was upgraded to a flagrant one after review.
As you can see from the video, Green looked at Charlotte's Tidjane Salaun and stuck his arm out to box him out by putting his hand on his throat. It's a hard call to argue in real time, but that's what makes Green one of the best to ever do it.
This was Green's 12th technical foul of the season. This is his 11th consecutive season with double-figure technical fouls. Obviously, we're used to the technical fouls by now. It's what makes Draymond Draymond.
However, this is supposed to be the kinder, gentler Draymond Green. Before the season started he told Baron Davis that he would have fewer than 10 technical fouls this season. Maybe "even less than eight."
Last season Green had 13 technical fouls in a suspensions-shortened season. This year he has 12 through 47 games. His career high of 17 is within reach with 21 games remaining on the Warriors' schedule.
One more technical foul-related thing that deserves to be pointed out is, well, Green pointing them out. In the video of his technical foul you can see him making the T hand gesture. And he also T'd up his coach a few minutes earlier when Steve Kerr got hit with a technical foul of his own.
He may not enjoy getting called for a technical, but he certainly seems to be embracing it. So why stop now?