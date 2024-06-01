Draymond Green, Joel Embiid Make Bizarre Appearances on Champions League Pregame Show
In one of the more bizarre crossovers of recent history, NBA stars Draymond Green and Joel Embiid were invited as guests on CBS Sports’ Champions League pregame show on Saturday afternoon.
Ahead of the Champions League final in Wembley between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, 76ers’ Joel Embiid joined the CBS Sports’ soccer crew of Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry, Kate Abdo and Micah Richards to discuss the highly anticipated matchup.
Embiid and the crew got into a comical discussion about height, which led the 7’0’’ Philly big to stand up from his chair and tower over his fellow hosts. In response, Carragher climbed onto Richards’s shoulders to try to create a taller figure than Embiid.
What could be stranger than that sequence? Seeing Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and his son hop on the set.
Green has served as a recurring panelist on TNT’s Inside the NBA after the Warriors were eliminated from postseason contention, and his public criticism of certain players has not been without consequence. The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly shunned the Inside the NBA crew following their Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks due to Green’s ‘derisive’ comments on Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
In Saturday’s Champions League final, Real Madrid are seeking their record-extending 15th trophy. Borussia Dortmund haven’t won the Champions League since the 1996-97 season and are widely considered the underdogs to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.