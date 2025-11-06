Draymond Green's List of His Favorite Warriors Teammates Features Some True Deep Cuts
Draymond Green has spent his entire career playing for the Warriors. Since being drafted in the second round out of Michigan State in 2012, Green has brought his unmatched tenacity into the building each and every day for 13 years.
Now in his 14th season with the team, Green has played with a plethora of different teammates in Golden State. He’s had some favorites he’s played alongside, as well as those with whom he didn’t always get along––We all know who I’m talking about.
Green was asked by NBC about his favorite teammates, and he listed off the five players, past and present, he considers his favorites. The list features some of his current companions, as well as some deep cuts from the Warriors of old.
The list includes Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jarrett Jack, Buddy Hield and David Lee. Curry and Hield are still with the Warriors today, while both Lee and Jack have been out of the NBA since 2017 and ‘18, respectively. Thompson, of course, signed with the Mavericks in free agency in 2024.
Lee played five seasons for Golden State from 2010 to ‘15, so he was around when Green entered the NBA. Jack was only a Warrior for one season, Green’s rookie season in 2012–13. He was a leader for the second unit and won Sixth Man of the Year honors. Clearly, both veterans had an impact on Green early in his career, and he hasn’t forgotten their time together.
Hield is a new teammate of Green’s, now in his second season with the Warriors, but it seems they’ve quickly developed a friendship.
Curry and Thompson are obvious picks, and not including them would’ve been a major shock. For all they’ve achieved together, there was never any doubt as to how Green feels about them.