Draymond Green Takes Credit for Karl-Anthony Towns' Big Game 1 After Their 'Debacle'
In the aftermath of Karl-Anthony Towns' big outing in Game 1 of the New York Knicks' playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, Draymond Green, rather perplexingly, decided to take credit for Towns's performance.
In the game, Towns had 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks while shooting 10-of-14 from the field. Green, for whatever reason, commented on his performance and declared that he was the cause of the Knicks center's improved attitude.
Green was referencing a recent spat between himself and Towns, in which he took a rather unnecessary dig at the big man by suggesting Towns missed a game against the Golden State Warriors because he was trying to avoid Jimmy Butler. The reality of the situation was that Towns was dealing with the loss of a close family friend.
Now, Green, who issued an incredibly weak attempt at an apology after his initial comments, is taking credit for Towns's strong showing in Game 1, indicating that their "debacle,” as Green’s co-host Baron Davis described it, led to a change in the center's attitude.
"Karl-Anthony Towns was huge. I thought his defense was great, but aside from his defense, his attitude was great. And I'm taking credit for that... Karl-Anthony Towns has been a different person [ever since our debacle] and I'm taking credit for that," Green said.
Towns struggled in the second game of the series against the Pistons, logging 10 points and none in the second half. Green did not immediately take credit for Towns's performance in that game, however.