Draymond Green Had Pointed Message About Aging Warriors After Playoff Loss
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors had their season come to an end Wednesday night with a Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It didn't take long for someone after the game to ask Green about the aging Warriors and what their championship window might look like going forward. Steph Curry, who missed the last four games of the series with a hamstring injury, is 37-years-old. Green is 35-years-old. And Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Warriors in the middle of the season, is also 35-years-old.
Green isn't concerned at all about those numbers, saying:
“They pointed that out last year. And the year before, too. One thing I can assure them is every year we will get older… I don’t worry about that one bit. I feel like I’m still improving. I feel like Steph is still improving. I feel like Jimmy’s still improving.”
Butler's addition made the Warriors a more dangerous team and they were able to upset the Houston Rockets in the first round. But even if Green isn't concerned, Father Time does remain undefeated for a reason and it's clear that there might not be many more runs left for these three stars going forward.
It will be interesting to see what the Warriors do in the offseason to give them at least another chance next year.
As for now, Curry, Green, and Butler will watch the rest of the playoffs from home.