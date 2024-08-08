Draymond Green Was Critical of Steve Kerr's Rotation in Olympic Semifinal vs. Serbia
Team USA got off to a sluggish start against Serbia in their semifinal match on Thursday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, trailing throughout the first half and even into the fourth quarter. Stephen Curry led the charge on a magnificent comeback to see the Americans through to the gold medal game, where a matchup against France awaits.
Steve Kerr's rotations were under some scrutiny from fans throughout the game, with key players such as Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum getting questionably little run during the first half as Serbia built up its lead.
Among those confused by Kerr's decision-making during Thursday's game was one of his own players. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green publicly criticized Kerr's rotations and questioned why Durant wasn't seeing the court more in a series of posts on X.
"Would love to see KD in the game right now," wrote Green in one post, before offering some criticisms of Kerr's coaching.
"Sometimes you have to scrap them rotations," Green said in a different post.
At that point in the game, Team USA was trailing by more than 10 points and were surrendering too many open threes while hitting too few of their own. Green, who was offering commentary throughout the game on X, was frustrated with the Kerr's decision to keep Durant on the bench and stick to his rotations.
Ultimately, the U.S. was able to pick up a come-from-behind victory, though Green's criticism of Kerr's rotations didn't go unnoticed.