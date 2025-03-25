Dwight Howard Acknowledges Disappointing Magic Fans Before Induction Into Team's HOF
Monday marked a happy occasion for the Orlando Magic and their former center, Dwight Howard. Over a decade after Howard departed the franchise, the Magic inducted Howard into their Hall of Fame ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who Howard also played for.
The Magic drafted Howard No. 1 in the 2004 NBA Draft, and Howard spent eight seasons with the team before Orlando traded him to the Lakers in 2012. Howard helped the Magic reach the postseason in six straight seasons, even reaching the NBA Finals in 2009, which they lost to the Lakers. Though Howard won Defensive Player of the Year three consecutive seasons and the Magic became playoff staples, he grew unsatisfied by back-to-back first-round playoff exits, and ultimately requested a trade from Orlando.
Howard would go on to play with the Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers over the next decade. He would finally win a championship with the Lakers in 2020.
Though Howard would win his title and is now getting inducted into the Magic's Hall of Fame, he honestly acknowledged ahead of his induction that he disappointed many fans by leaving Orlando back in 2012.
“Shoutout to all my Magic fans," Howard said, via Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel. "I know I disappointed a lot of you guys and in some ways I disappointed myself. But that’s a whole part of life. Every day we learn, we grow. Thank you guys for supporting me all my beautiful years here. Paolo don’t leave them, man. Don’t leave them.”
“I just wish when we were here, we had more opportunities like that," Howard said. "… If they do, If Orlando gets a championship, oh my God. It’d be the best-feeling city and well deserved.”
Howard later solidified what the Magic mean to him during his induction speech. "This is my home," Howard said. "It will always, forever be my home. You guys will always be my family, I'll love you guys forever. Thank you again for this moment. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of Orlando Magic history.