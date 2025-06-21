Dwight Howard, Russell Wilson and More Predict Outcome of Thunder-Pacers Game 7
The sports stars are out for Fanatics Fest this weekend, but let's not forget the other big event happening soon: On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of their championship series, which the Pacers stunningly managed to even with a decisive win on Thursday evening.
In honor of the forthcoming game, the NBA asked some of the faces at the Fanatics event—a group that includes basketball superstar Dwight Howard and young QB Bryce Young, among others—to share their prediction as to which team will be hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of the night. And you probably won't be shocked to hear who the favorite was.
Howard picked the Pacers to win it all, while Young chose OKC to take it home. New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (and his wife, popstar Ciara) backed the Thunder, too, as did former point guard Stephon Marbury and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The only guy left standing with Howard? Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is also clearly a fan of Indy's de facto postseason anthem, "WTHELLY?"
Watch those picks below:
As you can tell, the Pacers are once again the underdogs of this conversation. Yes, it feels hard to bet against the Thunder—they dominated the regular season, after all—but you can't forget how the Pacers have done the impossible since the start of the playoffs. You think they're done, only for the Tyrese Haliburton-led squad to battle back from the brink.
So perhaps some of these guys (and gals) above will be eating their words come Monday morning; or, it'll just be Howard and Hamlin with egg on their face.