Dwight Howard, Russell Wilson and More Predict Outcome of Thunder-Pacers Game 7

The STARS of Fanatics Fest share their Game 7 predictions!



🌟 Bryce Young

🌟 Russell Wilson & Ciara

🌟 Dwight Howard

🌟 Stephon Marbury

🌟 Damar Hamlin

🌟 C.J. Stroud



Who do YOU got winning... @Pacers or @okcthunder?! pic.twitter.com/72jfO7bGwK