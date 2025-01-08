Dwight Howard Tears Into Shaq as Online Beef Between Them Gets Really Personal
Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal have seemingly been beefing for years and things got even more personal between the two former Los Angeles Lakers centers this week when they traded some more shots at each other on social media.
This latest round started with Howard talking on a podcast about the constant criticisms he received from Shaq and how Howard was just trying to smile and have fun while playing basketball. Howard said it got so bad that one time he wanted to confront Shaq at the TNT studios in Atlanta.
Here's Howard talking about that:
Shaq fired back at that by tweeting: "@DwightHoward the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke. Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day. "
Howard then fired back at that tweet with some very personal shots in this tweet:
"I know you care. Cuz yo insecure ass been hating and talking sh-- for 20 years. You to big to be this insecure. I hope you don’t bring my name up again. 52 years old tweeting me. And still hating. Now all this time you was joking. You always been jealous. Jealous of Kobe, penny, dwayde."
"You jealous of Charles too. Go move around big lazy insecure ass. I still have that long 5 Paragraph direct message you sent me a couple years ago telling me that I’m not that great to hate. And you still doing it. It’s 2025 grow the hell up. and move on."
Shaq kept it going by responding with this tweet:
Howard then closed it out with an invitation to hash things out on his podcast:
Shaq probably won't accept that invitation, but it would be really entertaining if he did.