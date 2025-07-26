Dylan Harper Was Blown Away While Signing His Rookie Contract With Spurs
A lot falls on the shoulders of top picks in the NBA draft. They instantly become a landmark piece of the franchise that made their dreams come true. Plus, they earn rookie scale contracts worth tens of millions.
With some lottery luck, the San Antonio Spurs got the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft to select another player to pair alongside 21-year-old phenom and '23 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs chose Rutgers guard Dylan Harper as the No. 2 pick in last month's draft, which netted him a four-year, $56 million rookie deal.
The Spurs released footage of Harper signing his first NBA contract and it appeared he couldn't even believe the massive number in front of him. Check out his awesome reaction below:
"I'm feeling blessed and happy to be a part of the organization," Harper said after putting pen to paper. "From the time when I put the jersey up to when I shook Adam Silver's hand to now, it's all been surreal."
He recently played in Summer League with the Spurs' squad, where he played two games and scored 16 points in each contest. As a freshman at Rutgers last season, he averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists per game. Now with his shiny new contract in hand, he gets to play alongside Wembanyama and last season's NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.
The Spurs posted Harper's life-changing moment as part of an all-access video from their experience at Summer League. You can watch the full footage below: