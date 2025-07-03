ESPN Analyst Double-Dog Dares Lebron James to Come to the Knicks
LeBron James opted into the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers a few days ago and everyone has been trying to figure out exactly what that means for his future. He wants to compete for a championship, but can he do that in Los Angeles? Will he play out the year with the Lakers? Will he request a trade?
On Get Up this morning, ESPN's Alan Hahn, who also works as a Knicks studio analyst on MSG Network, suggested a solution.
"Where is the fastest, easiest path to the NBA Finals for LeBron James?” Hahn asked. "It's the place he has avoided his entire career. That's right everybody, it's right here in New York. I want... I dare him. I double-dog dare him. If you really, really believe in all the words you're saying right there. The one place that you know you could go. All you have to do is say it. Sing if you want like Sinatra—New York, New York. If he does that, that's a gigantic narrative that you know he loves. They all love. They love being part of the story. And it's a place that you could say if he comes here there is a path to the NBA Finals."
Hahn also made the case that one championship in New York is worth two championships since they haven't won in so long. It is certainly a compelling argument. And it makes you wonder if maybe Tony Soprano should have double-dog dared him back in 2010.