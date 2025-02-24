ESPN Analyst Suggests Optimistic Ceiling for LeBron James-Luka Doncic Pairing
The Los Angeles Lakers provided a glimpse of what the LeBron James-Luka Doncic pairing is capable of looking like as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Doncic exploded for 32 points while James added 25 and each player filled up the stat sheet to notch a road statement win against a team many believe will prevent the Lakers from advancing deep into the Western Conference bracket.
Los Angeles is now currently fourth in the West with a very realistic shot to move up to the No. 2 seed if they continue to play like they did against Denver. With plenty of time to gel and establish roles going into the playoffs, plus the very basic notion that playing against two all-time players is something no opponent wants to do, it might be worth reconsidering the ceiling for L.A.
Alan Hahn gave voice to why this could all work on Monday's Get Up.
"You could argue that Luka might be the better fit with LeBron than anyone he's ever played with, including Dwyane Wade," Hahn said. "Wade didn't have the perimeter game that Luka has. They were both clutch, they both certainly knew in the big moment. But the passing ability that Luka brings could unlock a little more of LeBron even at this age."
That all sounds great. And it might be true. James won a championship along Kyrie Irving, two alongside Wade and one with Anthony Davis. He's proven he can make it work with a lot of Robins. For the first time in his career it might be time for someone else to put on the Batman costume.
Again, it was one great game and there's nothing to do right now but overreact. Hahn's take, though, seems fair and cannot be dismissed in terms of its significance.