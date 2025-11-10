ESPN Insider Boldly Predicts When Mavericks Will Fire GM Nico Harrison
It's the news thousands of Mavericks fans have been eagerly waiting and praying for since February: Nico Harrison could be on his way out of Dallas.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon joined Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective on Monday and laid out his sense of a potential Harrison firing timeline months after Dallas' blockbuster franchise-altering Luka Doncic trade. MacMahon stated that given how poorly the Mavericks' 2025 season is currently going, Harrison could get sacked sooner rather than later.
"There's a whole lot of things that ain't good with the Mavericks. And hey, at this point, I believe it is a matter of when, not if, Nico Harrison will be fired," MacMahon said. "There is a very, very strong likelihood that it will be mid-season.
"Maybe they can get things turned around, maybe his seat can go from sizzling to more normal temperature, but I always say every time I think that they've hit rock bottom, they find a way to drill deeper."
The Mavericks currently sit at 3-7 with one of the most dismal offenses in the league despite getting it done on defense. Due to injuries, reigning No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg has been playing out of position at point guard for much of the highly anticipated start of his NBA career, and it feels like the Mavs aren't getting the most out of the Duke product, who's shooting just 40.3% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc.
With Kyrie Irving still recovering from an ACL tear and Anthony Davis missing time with a calf injury, the Mavs haven't been able to lean on many role players to keep their season afloat. New offseason acquisition D'Angelo Russell has visibly struggled running the offense, Klay Thompson has all but disappeared, and the Mavericks are in dire need of reliable ball-handlers and efficient shotmakers amid a disappointing start to what was supposed to be a bright and hopeful post-Doncic era.
One could attribute the Mavs' current woes to their two star players being out, but one could also point the finger at Harrison, who irrevocably changed the course of Dallas franchise history by dealing the organization's biggest superstar in February.
The Mavericks were winning games with Doncic on the court. They're losing them, now. It could be as simple as that as Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont continues to weigh Harrison's future in his hands.
"After that Luka trade, Patrick Dumont, one of his infamous quotes was, 'In Nico we trust.' I'm just telling you, the trust is disintegrated at this point," MacMahon said.