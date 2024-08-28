ESPN NBA Personalities Get Married, Share Beautiful Photos From Their Special Day
It was love and basketball at first sight.
ESPN reporters Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin tied the knot on Aug. 24, Kobe Bryant Day, at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge, and the pictures from the wedding were just too beautiful.
Andrews, the host of ESPN’s NBA Today and NBA Countdown, shared a series of sweet photos from their Bay Area-based wedding on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old reporter thanked all those who contributed to their wedding day and wrote in the caption, “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”
Fitting to their occupations, Andrews’s and McMenamin’s wedding also featured several basketball-themed tributes sprinkled throughout the ceremony.
There was a fully functional basketball hoop at the reception and a guest seating chart designed in the style of an NBA tournament bracket (with the all-time pun, “please be seeded”), according to Andrews’s interview with Vogue. McMenamin, an NBA reporter who primarily covers the Los Angeles Lakers, also rocked Mambacita Nikes during the wedding photo op to pay homage to Kobe Bryant.
The ESPN power couple first met in a 2017 meet-cute at a New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden. Both Andrews and McMenamin are based in Los Angeles now.