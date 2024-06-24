ESPN's Latest NBA Mock Draft Features Someone Comparing Zach Edey to Shaq
The first round of the 2024 NBA draft is on Wednesday night (the second round is on Thursday night) and the only thing everyone seems to agree on is that no one knows anything. There is no sure top pick. The most familiar names could go anywhere and without consensus, the importance of anecdotal evidence can get a bit weird. For instance, take this doozy about Purdue big man Zach Edey.
In ESPN's latest mock the Atlanta Hawks take Zaccharie Riacher, while Edey falls to the Miami Heat at No. 15. According to the Edey blurb, lots of teams have interest in the 7'4" center and one person compared him to Shaq. Via ESPN:
His combination of size, power and intensity has been difficult to contain in a workout setting, as there simply aren't many players in this draft equipped to slow him down. One player who worked out against Edey compared the experience to "trying to guard Shaquille O'Neal."
It's quite a comp. And it is true that Edey, who is currently listed at 300 pounds, is very big. A very svelte Shaq was listed at 301 pounds when he was drafted. Though, as you can see in this video from the 1992 NBA draft, Shaq was considered a can't-miss top pick who many thought could dominate the 90's. Edey probably won't even be the first big man taken.
The truth is, when you've got a guy that big, well, who can tell the difference unless you're prime Patrick Ewing? This sure feels a lot like the guy who has only seen Boss Baby getting Boss Baby vibes from Edey, but if this is somehow just the first of many Shaq - Edey comparisons, whoever drafts him will definitely be happy..