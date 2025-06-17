ESPN’s Shams Charania Explained What He Was Thinking During Viral Pregame Moment
ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania made his first appearance on the network's NBA Finals pregame show before Game 5 on Monday night and quickly went viral for some faces he made while the crew was talking about where Kevin Durant might play next season.
This all happened when former NBA player Iman Shumpert was breaking down possible landing spots for Durant. When he said that San Antonio could be the perfect fit for the future Hall of Famer, Charania could be seen turning and looking at the cameras, which made viewers think he might have some inside knowledge about Durant possibly joining the Spurs.
Here's how that played out:
On Tuesday, Charania cleared that all up while making appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He joked about how it was his first time on the Finals pregame show and he didn't know he was in on camera while Shumpert was breaking down a possible Durant-Spurs union.
"I'm gathering my surroundings, my first time on the show," he said. "I gotta figure out are they doing one [camera] shots, are they keeping it on [all of] us?"
Charania had a good laugh about it all:
So yeah, sorry Spurs fans—it doesn't seem like the top NBA insider in the game has any news on Durant possibly going to San Antonio.
At least not yet.