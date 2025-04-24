Evan Mobley Named 2024–25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
The NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley has won the league's 2024-25 Kia Defensive Player of the Year award.
Mobley, who is in his fourth season in the pros, is having a career year as the Cavs are currently playing in the postseason as the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed. The league's award voters widely agreed that Mobley's defensive prowess was the best of any player in the NBA, with him garnering 35 of the 100 possible first-place votes, 10 more than runner-up Dyson Daniels. In terms of points, which combines first-, second-, and third-place votes, Mobley had 285, Daniels 197.
There was some smoke about Draymond Green, who won the award in 2017, being a possible candidate for the award, but his campaign started later in the season after opinions had largely been shaped. Green gained 15 first-place votes and 154 overall points in the voting.
Mobley became the first Cleveland Cavaliers player esteemed with the honor.
Here's how the voting for the top-three shook out:
Player
First-place Votes
Second-place Votes
Third-Place Votes
Points
Evan Mobley
35
30
20
285
Dyson Daniels
25
17
21
197
Draymond Green
15
20
19
154