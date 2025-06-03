SI

Every Player Making Their NBA Finals Debut in 2025

Which Pacers and Thunder players are making their NBA Finals debut?

Eva Geitheim

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8), forward Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talk to the media after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8), forward Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talk to the media after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Inexperience will be a theme of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. The Thunder are returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 and the Pacers for the first time since 2000, when a good chunk of their roster hadn't even been born yet.

For the majority of players that will be competing, this will mark their first appearances in the NBA Finals. Though every player has now garnered some playoff experience, only four players on both teams combined have previously competed in the Finals. Just three have won championships.

Here is a look at every player that is making their NBA Finals debut this year.

Every Thunder Player Making Their NBA Finals Debut

Player

Age

Position

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

26

PG

Chet Holmgren

23

PF

Aaron Wiggins

26

SG

Jalen Williams

24

F

Luguentz Dort

26

G

Jaylin Williams

22

F

Branden Carlson

25

C

Ousmane Dieng

22

F

Alex Ducas

24

G

Adam Flager

25

F

Isaiah Hartenstein

27

C

Isaiah Joe

25

SG

Dillon Jones

23

F

Ajay Mitchell

22

G

Nikola Topic

19

G

Cason Wallace

21

G

Kenrich Williams

30

SF

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his first trip to the NBA Finals on the heels of winning his first NBA MVP award. Gilgeous-Alexander was voted the MVP after leading the league in scoring by averaging 32.7 points per game. So far this postseason, he's averaged 29.8 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort are the longest-tenured players on the team, having joined Oklahoma City in 2019. Six years later, they are now leading a young squad to the NBA Finals.

Holmgren and Jalen Williams were both first-round picks by the Thunder in 2022, and alongside Dort and Wiggins, make up the young core of the team that has spent their careers only with the Thunder so far, and are now reaping the benefits by reaching the Finals.

Every Pacers Player Making Their NBA Finals Debut

Player

Age

Position

Tyrese Haliburton

25

PG

Myles Turner

29

C

Bennedict Mathurin

22

SG

Obi Toppin

27

PF

T.J. McConnell

33

PG

Andrew Nembhard

25

PG

James Johnson

38

PF

Tony Bradley

27

C

RayJ Dennis

24

G

Enrique Freeman

24

F

John Furphy

20

F

Isaiah Jackson

23

SF

Quenton Jackson

26

G

Ben Sheppard

23

G

Jarace Walker

21

F

Tyrese Haliburton leads a Pacers group that is looking to win their first NBA championship in franchise history. Though he was voted the most overrated player in the league by a poll from The Athletic earlier this season, Haliburton led the NBA in assists per game this year and has brought his team to the Finals for the first time since 2000.

Turner, the team's longest-tenured player, makes his first career NBA Finals. He has spent his entire career with the Pacers since they took him in the 2015 NBA draft, and he finally gets the opportunity to compete for his first title.

Like Williams and Holmgren of the Thunder, Mathurin is another first-round pick from the 2022 NBA draft class making his NBA Finals debut in just the third year of his career. Both the Thunder and Pacers hitting on their picks in that class has proven key in them reaching this point.

Which Thunder and Pacers Players Have Made the NBA Finals Before?

Current Team

Player

Previous Finals Appearance(s)

Result

Thunder

Alex Caruso

With the Lakers in 2020

Lakers beat the Heat in six.

Pacers

Pascal Siakam

With the Raptors in 2019.

Raptors beat the Warriors in six.

Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

With the Celtics in 2022

Celtics lost to the Warriors in six.

Pacers

Thomas Bryant

With the Nuggets in 2023

Nuggets beat the Heat in five.

