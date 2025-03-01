Everyone Posted the Same Jayson Tatum Clip After the Celtics Lost to Cavs at Home
Jayson Tatum had a huge game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, finishing with 46 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists. He also had a historic first half, becoming the first player to have 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a half in at least the last quarter-century.
Obviously, things got off to a great start for the Celtics as they jumped out to a 25-3 lead less than five minutes into the game. Unfortunately, they ended up losing by seven. And even more unfortunately for Tatum, he was shown on ESPN telling his opponents to get "the f--- out of here" after he made the three-pointer to give Boston the early 22 point lead.
By the time the Celtics had finished losing their lead and the game, pretty much everyone who hadn't left Twitter was posting that clip and pointing out the final result.
The person who really got off easy here was Jaylen Brown who could clearly be seen saying something else while motioning to the crowd, but the broadcast didn't happen to capture his reaction so clearly.
Boston and Cleveland have now split their four regular season games with the Cavaliers making pretty big comebacks in both of their wins. They remain the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.