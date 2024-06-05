Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas Had Ruthless Finals Take on Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will finally begin the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday night and the series should be a good one, with both teams having elite star duos in Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving for the Mavs and Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown for the Celtics.
Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was a guest on Rachel Nichols' podcast, Bully Ball, this week and was asked which team has the best players in the Finals.
His take probably won't be liked by Celtics fans:
"Dallas," Thomas said. "They got two of the best ever. Obviously Jayson Tatum and those guys are really good. Jaylen Brown is really good. But Luka and Kyrie are something we haven't seen. They are the best duo (in the Finals). They don't just have the best player."
Here's that conversation.
Irving, of course, is the only one of the four players to have won a NBA title, but Tatum and Brown are back in the Finals for a second time in three years, so they have some good expereince on their side.
Thankfully the games are starting soon so we can push all of these takes aside and let the action on the court settle things.