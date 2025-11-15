Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Arrested in Texas on Assault Charge
Police arrested former NBA guard Patrick Beverley Friday in Texas on a third-degree felony assault charge, according to court records obtained by outlets such as KRIV-TV in Houston and TMZ.
Beverley, 37, was apprehended in Fort Bend County in the Houston area. He faces a charge of assault on a family member/household member impeding breath or circulation.
Per TMZ, Beverley posted a $40,000 bond and his release is imminent.
Beverley has played 12 years in the NBA for seven different teams—most recently playing for the Bucks in 2024, where he ended his tenure by throwing a basketball at fans and incurring a four-game suspension. He played nearly half his career for the Rockets, suiting up for the team from 2013 to '17 before being traded for guard Chris Paul.
The Arkansas product has also spent extensive time overseas, playing in Ukraine, Greece, Russia and Israel. In recent years, he has hosted a podcast.