Fan Wins $100,000 at All-Star Game After Beating Damian Lillard in Shooting Contest
A fan is leaving the Chase Center $100,000 richer.
On Sunday night, a fan named Jaren had a chance to walk out of the 2025 NBA All-Star game with a big chunk of money, all he had to do was make a three-pointer before Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard made three. After a long and winding road, we got there, and he nailed one at the buzzer as Lillard had two on the board.
Seeing Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and all the mascots mob the kid was fantastic. Stephen Curry's reaction was also priceless.
Take another look below.
The segment, hosted by Mr. Beast, went so long, with so many misses that they put a time limit on it. And thank goodness they did, because Mr. Beast was awful at riffing in real-time. Also, good on Lillard for shooting from deeper than the three-point line. It would have likely been over in a handful of shots if he didn't.