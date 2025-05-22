Fans Didn’t Seem to Enjoy Jalen Brunson and Aaron Nesmith’s Dueling Flops in Game 1
The New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.
Flopping and foul-baiting were on display throughout the contest, but one particular full-court possession featuring Jalen Brunson and Aaron Nesmith may have set a new standard for guys just throwing their bodies around hoping to get a call. Any call at all.
Nesmith picked up Brunson in the backcourt, and the two played human bumper cars for about six seconds before they both ended up on the ground.
There is an incredible amount of selling it all the way up the court by both players.
Brunson pushes Nesmith's arm up to hit himself in the face. Brunson throws his own head back and as Nesmith's arm flies free, Nesmith throws his own head back as if he was hit in the face by someone's arm.
Rather then fall to the ground, Nesmith puts his hand on Brunson's side and continues to run with him. Then Brunson takes Nesmith's hand with his own hand, but seems to run out of ideas and just lets go. As the players briefly seperate, both look to the officials for a call.
When no whistle comes, the players engage again, with Brunson putting his shoulder into Nesmith's chest. Nesmith finally seizes the opportunity he's been waiting for and falls over. Brunson then looks down at Nesmith and trips over him on purpose.
When the dust settled a foul was called on Nesmith, but despite all the physical contact, the viewers were the only ones to suffer any real trauma.
The way the best basketball players in the world combine incredible coordination, skill and athleticism with simultaneously acting like they're part crash test dummy, part stunt double is truly amazing.