Fans Had Plenty of Jokes About Michael Malone Calling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP

Malone said Gilgeous-Alexander "showed why he's the MVP."

Blake Silverman

Former Nuggets coach Malone analyzes the Western Conference finals on ESPN
Former Nuggets coach Malone analyzes the Western Conference finals on ESPN / Screengrab via ESPN
Former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who the team let go with three games left in the regular season, joined ESPN's coverage team for the Western Conference finals.

After the Oklahoma City Thunder's 114-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night, Malone made an interesting comment about the league's MVP race, considering he coached a top candidate, Nikola Jokic, just over a month ago. Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the likely lead MVP candidate, dropped 31 points and dished nine assists on the night.

Following the game, Malone said Gilgeous-Alexander "showed why he's the MVP" as he analyzed the game on SportsCenter.

Gilgeous-Alexander's main competitor for the award is Nuggets star and three-time NBA MVP in Jokic. While Malone was likely only tipping his cap to Gilgeous-Alexander for his strong performance to start the series, the basketball world couldn't help but pick apart the former Denver coach's choice of words.

Over the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a league-leading 32.7 points. He averaged 6.4 assists each contest, too. Jokic averaged a triple-double over the regular season for the first time in his 10-year career, with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander now prepares for Game 2 against the Thunder at home Thursday with a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals.

