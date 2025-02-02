Fans Came Up With Some Hilarious Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Trade Comps
Any NBA fan will tell you that Saturday night’s trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks was one of the most stunning moments in the history of the league.
Luka Doncic, a five-time first-team All-NBA player at just 25 years old, was shipped off to L.A., and in return, the Mavericks received perennial All-Star big Anthony Davis. The Utah Jazz were involved in there, too.
While NBA fans did their best to comprehend the shocking deal, they also were tasked with a difficult challenge—how to best explain the brain-breaking news to the non-NBA fans in their lives.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter took a crack at putting the deal into NFL terms, saying it would be like a swap of quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, but he was quickly dismissed as missing the mark. Instead, the general consensus that emerged in NFL circles was the deal was somewhat akin to a trade of Josh Allen for Matthew Stafford.
But what about outside of the NFL? Or outside the realm of sports? What would the comparison for a Luka-AD trade be if translated to the world of indie rock?
How would such a trade look if the franchises were not NBA teams, but American girl groups of the ‘90s?
Not much of a music fan? Let’s try it out with some anime.
Comic books? Sure, why not.
The list goes on.