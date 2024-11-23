SI

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons for Missing Wide-Open Layup vs. 76ers

Ben Simmons badly missed a clean look near the basket in a return to Philadelphia on Friday night.

Blake Silverman

Simmons dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Simmons dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Ben Simmons had a rough miss as he cut to the hoop for what should have been a wide-open layup Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn's Jalen Wilson found Simmons all alone near the basket to put it home. However, Simmons put way too much mustard on it and sent the ball the other way off of the glass.

When Simmons misses, especially this badly, the internet will let him know about it:

Poor Ben. But man, that was a rough attempt.

Simmons and his Brooklyn Nets (6-9) are trying to improve to 2-1 in NBA Cup play as the 76ers (2-12) try to get their first win in the group stage after slipping to 0-2.

Simmons is averaging 5.7 points, 6.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game in 11 appearances and nine starts in the early season.

